Kara Goucher on the Endurance Podcast Hosted by Ian Sharman

The PodiumRunner Endurance Podcast is hosted by Ian Sharman, a professional ultra runner and coach with over 200 marathons or ultra finishes and more than 50 wins (www.sharmanultra.com, twitter.com/sharmanian). We discuss training and racing topics with leading sports scientists and how to practically apply research findings for marathoners and ultra runners.

New episodes drop on the first Wednesday of each month.

Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss any: iTunes | Spotify | Soundcloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio

Here’s Episode 3:

Episode 3: Kara Goucher – Anti-Doping, the Olympics and Trail Running

Photo: courtesy Kara Goucher

Today we’re talking to Kara Goucher (www.karagoucher.com, twitter.com/karagoucher) who needs little introduction.

– She’s a two-time Olympian, competing at three distances (5,000m, 10,000m and the marathon) and a World Championship silver medallist at the 10,000m.

– She’s also an advocate for positive change in our sport, especially related to anti-doping and empowering female athletes.

– She recently run her first trail ultra.

This show delves into:

– What the Clean Sport Collective is and Kara’s involvement

– How anti-doping works and why it’s important

– Testing for banned substances plus the importance of culture for keeping sport clean

– Kara’s involvement with the Nike Oregon Project and being a whistleblower

– Whether she’s optimistic for the future of clean sport

– What it’s like going to the Olympics and how the one-year delay to Tokyo will affect athletes

– Kara’s experience of trails and ultras, which she recently tried out.