Black Girls RUN! started as one woman’s blog in 2009, and now has 73 groups around the country that provide the approximately 250,000 members with a community to train, race, and live a healthier lifestyle. Over a two-week period last month, 106 runners responded to a seven-question survey about their running experience. Their answers are wide-ranging, insightful, honest, heart breaking, eye-opening, relatable, funny, horrifying.

We present their stories in their own words here.