In Their Own Words
106 members of Black Girls RUN! give their experiences and perspectives.
Black Girls RUN! started as one woman’s blog in 2009, and now has 73 groups around the country that provide the approximately 250,000 members with a community to train, race, and live a healthier lifestyle. Over a two-week period last month, 106 runners responded to a seven-question survey about their running experience. Their answers are wide-ranging, insightful, honest, heart breaking, eye-opening, relatable, funny, horrifying.
We present their stories in their own words here.