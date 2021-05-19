Become a Healthier and More Knowledgeable Runner With Outside+

Over the past year, we at PodiumRunner have become part of an extended community of outside media brands that provide inspirational stories, expert advice, exclusive classes, and gateways to your next adventure.

We’re now introducing Outside+, an enhanced version of our Active Pass membership that not only gains you access to exclusive PodiumRunner content, but also other brands in our family like Trail Runner, Women’s Running, VeloNews, Triathlete, BETA, Yoga Journal, Outside Magazine, Clean Eating, Backpacker, and others!

I’m a runner first, but I’m pumped to have access to these new materials. That’s because, I’m being entirely honest, my relationship with running can sometimes be… mentally exhausting. And I don’t think I’m alone. Don’t get it twisted, I love running to death — but I can be obsessive about quantitative goals, train to the point of psychological burnout, put rest on the back-burner, and suffer from crippling pre-race (even pre-workout) anxiety. At PodiumRunner, we know how fundamentally entwined the mind and body are, and thus the importance of prioritizing mental health and wellness — not only for better running performance, but for fulfillment in the sport beyond external goals. It’s why we’ve covered mindfulness and wellness topics in our online articles, but there’s so much to learn than what we can cover…

This is why my favorite benefit involved with the Outside+ package, a secret gem in the bundle, is the access it gives to a treasure trove of online courses like the meditation, yoga, and sleep courses offered by Yoga Journal. Over the past few months, these courses, led by experts in the field, have really helped me tune inward to train my mind and become a happier, healthier, and more well-rounded runner. Of course, the expansive list of video courses also include courses on backpacking, climbing skills, cooking, and more to help you become a more versatile athlete. (There’s also this super cool course on identifying wild plants for the more granola runners out there.)

And, pst, two new online courses by yours truly at PodiumRunner are about to drop soon! Stay tuned for “How to Optimize Your Stride,” taught by Jay Dicharry and “Six Weeks to a Faster You,” featuring Tom Schwartz.

Other benefits to Outside+ include:

Two free VeloPress books

Print subscription to Outside magazine along with one of the 12 other endurance or health titles

Gaia GPS to plot routes for backcountry trail running

Gear reviews and even discounts

Online fitness courses on topics ranging from climbing skills to yoga

Classes from National Parks

Live virtual classes on meditation and yoga from Yoga Journal (my favorite benefit)

I’m not just saying this: it’s a kick-ass package for runners because it helps you become not just a better runner, but also a more more mindful person and well-rounded athlete.

The bottom line is that what we’re offering isn’t just more digital content in an online media soup you can get somewhere else. This package truly is something that will enhance your running experience through expert-led classes, daily meal plans, engaging storytelling, cutting-edge journalism, and tools to help you take your running and other outdoor adventures to another level. Plus, the value of this package keeps going up because we keep adding new benefits every month. We’re going to continue to bring you the expert running advice that you know and love. But with this expanded team we now have, we’re also able to reach outside of the scope of running to connect you with experts on other areas related to training. So join today! I really don’t think you’ll regret it.