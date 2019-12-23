If you suffer from cold digits on the run, these gloves provide serious warmth and protection.

Runners are notorious for wearing gloves when it is seemingly warm outside. Many also tend to have our icy fingers in winter (not to mention toes in bed).

Cold digits may be explained because our blood is in our legs, poor circulation or, possibly, Raynaud’s Syndrome, where the body goes berserk when exposed to the cold due to constrained blood flow to the extremities. Depending on the severity, symptoms may range from skin discoloration, swelling, numbness, pain or more severe reactions such as frost bite.

Fortunately, you can find plenty of solutions. The following handwear options are convenient ways of addressing cold hands and will help to keep you running outside and off the dreadmill this winter.

Outdoor Research Gripper Heated Sensor Gloves ($200).

The space heater for your hands.

OR threw everything they had into these rechargeable, battery-powered, heated gloves and thought about all aspects, from the placement of the battery weight on the inner wrist to the Gore-Tex Infinium windproof and water-resistant materials, micro fleece fabric, grippy palms and touchscreen synthetic leather thumbs and index fingers. The battery charge lasts 8 hours on low, 5 hours on medium and 2.5 hours on high and the easy-to-control, lighted power button tells you clearly which mode you’ve selected.

Seirus Solarsphere Ace Mitt ($35)

The bivvy sack for the hands.

The simplicity of these sleek-yet-toasty mittens is somewhat deceptive because they work to keep you warm via hollow filament insulation that, in addition to providing a comfort layer, converts solar rays into thermal warmth, amplifying temperatures by up to 10-degrees F.

Outdoor Research Transcendent Down Mitts ($60).

The sleeping bag for your hands.

If the Michelin Man were to have cold hands, he’d don the Transcendent Down Mitts. With 650-fill responsibly sourced goose down, a waterproof shell and an elastic cuff to keep out frigid air or snow, these are true cold stoppers. The grippy silicone palm and thumb accents provide mild dexterity and the pull-on loop helps too.

Gobi Heat’s Stealth Gloves Liner ($170)

The electric blanket for your hands.

Gobi uses conductive thread heating technology for socks, jackets, hats and gloves. These liners enable three different heat settings, with low providing 7-8 hours of warmth, medium 5-7 hours, and high 2-3 hours. Unfortunately, the battery pack is inconveniently located on top of the wrist, amplifying the swing weight while running. The glove liner material is rather porous so they are best worn with an over mitt to shield out the elements.